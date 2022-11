Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 1.1%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02). 3,594,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 1,010,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Kavango Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £7.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

