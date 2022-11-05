Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 1.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,910 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,875 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DKS traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,978. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

