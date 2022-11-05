Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Grows Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 840,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

