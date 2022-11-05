Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Invests $12.16 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 6.0% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

