Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Makes New $18.43 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 9.0% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $403,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 150,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

