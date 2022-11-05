Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,915 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International Company Profile

MDLZ opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

