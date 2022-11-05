Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe stock opened at $285.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

