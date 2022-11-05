Keybank National Association OH Has $28.78 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,474.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,802.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,943.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

