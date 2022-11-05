Keybank National Association OH Purchases 134,386 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.20% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $31,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.