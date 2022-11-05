Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CAT opened at $227.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

