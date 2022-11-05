Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,666 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $158.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

