Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,682 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

