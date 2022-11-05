Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,918 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

