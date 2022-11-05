KeyCorp Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $295.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.07.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $8.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,127. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day moving average is $209.85.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

