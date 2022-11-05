KeyCorp Raises EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $135.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE NPO opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

