Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $58,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

