Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.24). Approximately 105,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 43,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.24).

Kingswood Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.49. The stock has a market cap of £45.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

