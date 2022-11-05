KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 118.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

