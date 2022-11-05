KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.
KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $18.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
KLA Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $328.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.90. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in KLA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
