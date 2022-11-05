KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $328.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

