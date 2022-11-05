KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $328.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.16.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

