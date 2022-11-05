Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €12.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($12.40) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.30) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €8.55 ($8.55) on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.43 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($13.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a market cap of $852.86 million and a PE ratio of 1.41.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

