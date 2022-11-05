Komodo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $638,289.00 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.00 million and $638,289.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00254867 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00086271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00067744 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,575,315 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

