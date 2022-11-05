Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 260,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

