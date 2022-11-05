Lake Street Capital Trims Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Target Price to $250.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.60.

Shares of INSP opened at $207.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.02 and a 200 day moving average of $192.16. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $285.54.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

