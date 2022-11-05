Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. ( NASDAQ:LAAA Get Rating ) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.37% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.