Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.
Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.
