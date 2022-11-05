Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 21,858 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Jack in the Box worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.4% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.93.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

