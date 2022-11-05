Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.36% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 982.9% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 547,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 373,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Price Performance

VCKA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Profile

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.