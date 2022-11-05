Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 89,013 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 44.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 973,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 374,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $76,987.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at $162,705,973.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,840 shares of company stock worth $8,842,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.