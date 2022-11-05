Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $732,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529,800 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

