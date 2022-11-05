Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $965,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 129,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

NYSE KRC opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

