Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 286.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
