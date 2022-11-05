Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,395 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:HR opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

