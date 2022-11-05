Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,232 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,330 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus Stock Performance

Shares of CVET stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.88. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About Covetrus

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.