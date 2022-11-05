Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, reports. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million.
Lantheus Stock Up 0.9 %
Lantheus stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.
Insider Activity at Lantheus
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantheus (LNTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.