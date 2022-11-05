Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as high as C$0.32. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 11,218 shares trading hands.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 23.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.24 million and a P/E ratio of -79.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold copper project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

