Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.58

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and traded as low as $13.75. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 29,251 shares trading hands.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 637,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

