Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.58

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and traded as low as $13.75. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 29,251 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
