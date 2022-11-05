Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Hess by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 960,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,718,000 after purchasing an additional 133,837 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Hess stock traded up $4.43 on Friday, hitting $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.59.

Hess Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,851 shares of company stock worth $10,375,886. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.