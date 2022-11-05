Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 866 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

