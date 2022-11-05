Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.85. 4,125,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,368. The firm has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average of $185.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

