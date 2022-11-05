Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.78. 3,922,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.82. The company has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

