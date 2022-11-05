Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 205,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,134,000 after buying an additional 198,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $156.50. 3,575,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.