Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $777,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

