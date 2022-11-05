Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.34. 9,103,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $81.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

