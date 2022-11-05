Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

PG traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.44. 5,555,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,293. The company has a market cap of $320.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

