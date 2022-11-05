Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 11.2% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $45,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 1,626,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,109. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.