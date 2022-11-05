Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

