Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $105.76. 942,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,738. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.