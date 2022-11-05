Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.20 billion-$14.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion. Leidos also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 942,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,971.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 142,565 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 403,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

