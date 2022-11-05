LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Buys $50,050.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. 1,903,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after acquiring an additional 626,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,569,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 192,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

