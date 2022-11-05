LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Buys $50,050.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at $283,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. 1,903,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $48.13.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LC. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
